Brooklyn Nets Player Suspended For OKC Thunder Game
On Wednesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets will host the Oklahoma City Thunder at Barclays Center in New York.
For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as Nic Claxton has been suspended.
The former UGA star is averaging 10.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 54.4% from the field in 50 games.
Via Brian Lewis of The New York Post: "#Nets center Nic Claxton has been suspended one game without pay for accruing his sixth Flagrant Foul point of the 2024-25 regular season. He entered Monday’s game with five Flagrant Foul points, and got a Flagrant Foul 1 with 9:24 left. #NBA "
The Nets are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-36 record in 57 games.
They are 7-3 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Nets lost to the Washington Wizards by a score of 111-107.
Claxton had eight points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block while shooting 4/8 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Following the Thunder, the Nets will play their next game on Friday when they host the Portland Trail Blazers.
They are 9-18 in 27 games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
As for the Thunder, they are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 46-11 record in 57 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten (and are 20-7 on the road).