Brooklyn Nets Release Player After Warriors Trade
On Sunday, the Brooklyn Nets officially announced their trade with the Golden State Warriors.
The biggest piece of the deal was the Warriors landing point guard Dennis Schroder.
He has been in the middle of a very strong start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
Following the deal, the Nets waived Yongxi Cui.
Via Brian Lewis of The New York Post: "#Nets have requested waivers on forward Cui Yongxi to make room for Reece Beekman. #NBA"
Yongxi is a rookie and has only appeared in five games with limited playing time.
The 21-year-old also recently suffered a season-ending injury.
Via The Brooklyn Nets on Friday: "Brooklyn Nets forward Cui Yongxi has been diagnosed with a torn ACL of the left knee. The injury occurred while playing for the Long Island Nets, Brooklyn’s NBA G League affiliate, on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Cui, who will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season, is expected to make a full recovery."
Yongxi also appeared in five G League games for the Long Island Nets.
He had averages of 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 32.1% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range.
As for the Nets, they had been expected to be among the worst teams in the NBA.
That said, they have been competitive, going 10-15 in their first 25 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They will resume action on Monday evening when they host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.