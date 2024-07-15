Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Recent NBA 7th Overall Pick
Killian Hayes is coming off a season where he appeared in 42 games for the Detroit Pistons.
He finished the year with averages of 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 29.7% from the three-point range in 42 games.
After getting waived in the middle of the season, Hayes still remains available to sign with any team in the NBA.
According to Erik Slater of ClutchPoints, the Brooklyn Nets are a team with interest in Hayes.
Via Slater: "The Nets are attending a workout for Killian Hayes today in Vegas, according to a source.
Hayes has averaged 8.1 points and 5.2 assists over four NBA seasons. The Pistons waived the 22-year-old midway through 2023-24."
Hayes was the seventh overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, so he is a very recent prospect who is only 22.
For a team like the Nets, he could make sense to take a chance on next season.
The 22-year-old has played part of four seasons (all with Detroit) and has career averages of 8.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 38.2% from the field and 27.7% from the three-point range in 210 regular season games.
As for the Nets, they are coming off a year where they were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2018.
Next season, the Nets will likely be at the bottom of the standings as they have entered a rebuilding mode.