Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Release Former Lakers Player
Maxwell Lewis began his second NBA season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.
However, he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets during the middle of the season.
The 22-year-old had averages of 4.1 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 28 games.
On Friday, the Nets waived Lewis.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "The Nets announced they waived Maxwell Lewis, who was acquired this year in the Dorian Finney-Smith trade with the Lakers.
Lewis was the No. 40 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft who now enters unrestricted free agency."
Lewis has career averages of 2.0 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 38.0% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range in 62 games.
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "Brooklyn announced that they have waived Maxwell Lewis.
Brooklyn will incur a $100K cap hit.
His $2.2M contract was set to be guaranteed on June 29."
The Nets finished the 2024-25 season as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-56 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight year.
Via Erik Slater of ClutchPoints: "Jalen Wilson, Keon Johnson, Tyrese Martin, and Drew Timme are also on partially or non-guaranteed contracts.
With five first-round picks incoming and the potential for Brooklyn to add more players using its cap space, there aren't many roster spots to go around."
At 22, Lewis could still end up getting signed by another NBA team this summer.