Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Sign 4-Year NBA Player Before Cavs Game
Killian Hayes is coming off a season where he appeared in 42 games for the Detroit Pistons (31 starts).
He averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 29.7% from the three-point range.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Hayes will sign a deal with the Brooklyn Nets.
Via Charania: "The Brooklyn Nets are finalizing a 10-day contract with former No. 7 overall pick Killian Hayes, agent Yann Balikouzou tells ESPN. Hayes went to training camp in Brooklyn and has played for Nets' Long Island NBA G League, averaging 21 points and 8.3 assists."
Hayes spent part of four seasons with the Pistons.
His career averages are 8.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 38.2% from the field and 27.7% from the three-point range in 210 games.
Via NetsDaily: "Killian Hayes will sign 10-day after great stretch. Over last seven games, Hayes has averaged 23.3 points, 9.1 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.1 steals, with shooting splits of 57/50/89. Long Island's most recent game before the All-Star break, Hayes scored 30 points, his pro high."
The Nets are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-34 record in 54 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and have gone 6-4 over their last ten).
On Thursday night, the Nets will play their next game when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.