Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Sign College Basketball Legend

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Brooklyn Nets will sign Drew Timme.

Mar 25, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) reacts after the game against the Connecticut Huskies in the NCAA tournament West Regional final at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Drew Timme was once among the best college basketball players in the country when he played for Gonzaga (2019-23).

Despite his success in the NCAA, the 24-year-old has yet to appear in an NBA game.

On Thursday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Timme will sign a deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

Via Scotto: "The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to a two-year deal with Drew Timme, league sources told @hoopshype. Timme recently was named G League Player of the Week, averaging 35.7 points and 12.7 rebounds. Timme also had a career-high 50 points."

Timme finished his college career with averages of 17.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 61.8% from the field in 134 games.

Via Bleacher Report: "What a run for Drew Timme at Gonzaga

- Karl Malone Award (2021)
- Consensus 1st-team All-American (2023)
- 2× West Coast Conference Men’s Player of the Year (2022-23)
- 3× 1st-team All-WCC (2021–23)
- 2 Elite Eight appearances
- 1 National Champ appearance"

Timme has spent the last two seasons in the G League.

Via Billy Reinhardt: "Drew Timme gets rewarded with the Nets final roster spot. Well deserved. Surely, a reward for the season he has had and a likely team option for next season. Gives Timme a year of NBA service."

As for the Nets, they are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-50 record in 73 games.

They are in the middle of a five-game losing streak (and 2-8 over their last ten).

