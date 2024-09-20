Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Sign Recent Hornets Player
Amari Bailey is coming off a season where he appeared in ten games for the Charlotte Hornets.
He averaged 2.3 points per contest while shooting 33.3% from the field.
On Thursday evening, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Brooklyn Nets will sign Bailey.
Via Scotto: "The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with Amari Bailey, his agent Kevin Bradbury (@KB_radbury) of @LIFTSPORTSMNGMT told @hoopshype. The 20-year-old guard was the 41st pick of the 2023 NBA Draft and played for the Charlotte Hornets last season."
Bailey played his college basketball for UCLA.
He finished his one season with averages of 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 49.5% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range in 30 games.
In addition to playing for the Hornets, he also spent a lot of time in the G League last season.
Over 23 regular season games, Bailey averaged 19.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 42.0% from the three-point range in 23 games (22 starts).
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony before the 2023 NBA Draft: "UCLA's Amari Bailey had a big platform to showcase himself in an outsized role at the NBA draft combine and capitalized by posting 36 points, 14 assists in 50 minutes of action through two games. Showed his excellent ball-handling ability, pace, vision and creativity in PnR."
The Nets finished last season as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.