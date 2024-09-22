Brooklyn Nets Waive Recently Signed Player
Patrick Gardner is coming off a season where he played for the Long Island Nets.
He averaged 7.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 53.8% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 18 regular season games (four starts).
The Nets recently signed Gardner to an Exhibit 10 contract.
Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype on September 20: "The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with Patrick Gardner, his agent George S. Langberg (@GeorgeLangberg) of GSL Sports Group told @hoopshype. Gardner is also a member of the Egyptian National Team."
According to Brian Lewis of The New York Post, the Nets will now waive Gardner.
Via Lewis: "As expected, Brooklyn has requested waivers on center Patrick Gardner. The big man is likely bound for G League Long Island, where he played before. #Nets"
Considering Gardner had a productive year in the G League, he could be a good candidate to sign a two-way (or 10-day) contract during the 2024-25 season.
The 25-year-old played one season of college basketball for Marist.
During that year (2023), he averaged 19.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range.
The Nets finished last season as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season (six years ago).
Over the offseason, the Nets traded away their best player (Mikal Bridges) to the New York Knicks.