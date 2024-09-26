Brooklyn Nets Share Big Ben Simmons Update
Ben Simmons is entering his fourth season as a member of the Brooklyn Nets organization.
After missing the entire 2020-21 season, the three-time NBA All-Star has appeared in just 57 games over the last two years.
He finished last year with averages of 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field in 15 games.
On Thursday, Nets general manger Sean Marks shared a big update on Simmons.
Via Brian Lewis of The New York Post: "Sean Marks on Ben Simmons: "From what we've seen so far with Ben, Ben is a full go for camp, which for us, that's exciting to see. And for him, he's champing at the bit to be able to get out there and contribute. So this is a big this is a big year for him." #Nets"
The Nets are expected to be among the worst teams in the NBA during the 2024-25 season.
That said, the play of Simmons will draw a lot of media and fan attention.
At one point, the former LSU star was among the best young stars in the league.
NBA trainer Chris Brickley recently made a bold statement about Simmons.
Brickley on September 18: "Thanks bro but Ben is healthy, moving very well, he is better now than his All Star seasons. I’ve never co-signed a player that didn’t prove it when their season started. Trust me on this one."
The Nets will play their first game of the season on October 23 when they visit the Atlanta Hawks.