Brooklyn Nets Star Ben Simmons Is On The Verge Of NBA History
Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons has had a challenging past few seasons in the NBA.
After being one of the league's rising stars, he has only appeared in 57 games since the 2021 season.
This past year, Simmons averaged 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field in 15 games.
Simmons was one of the best players in the NBA from 2019-21 when he made three straight All-Star Games with the Philadelphia 76ers.
He had a unique ability to stuff the stat sheet and was capable of a near triple-double every game.
Currently, Simmons has 33 triple-doubles, which is tied with Hall of Famer Bob Cousy for 14th place on the all-time list.
Therefore, the former LSU star only needs one triple-double to pass Cousy for sole possession of 14th.
Following Cousy, the next player for him to pass will be Fat Lever (43).
Simmons does not get the respect from basketball fans that he once did, but he had been on track to be among the greatest players of all time.
His career averages are 14.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field in 332 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 34 NBA playoff games with the 76ers.
As for the Nets, they had a tough season where they finished as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.
The franchise missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season.