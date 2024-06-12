Fastbreak

Brooklyn Nets Star Ben Simmons Posts Intriguing Instagram Story

Ben Simmons made a post to his Instagram story.

Nov 25, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) dribbles the ball in the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Ben Simmons was once among the best young stars in the NBA.

He is coming off a year where he only played in 15 games for the Brooklyn Nets and averaged 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field.

Injuries have slowed him down over the last few seasons, but he has still been a productive player when he's been on the floor.

Feb 9, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) brings the ball up court in the second quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
On Tuesday, Simmons made a post to his Instagram story (h/t ClutchPoints).

In the photo, there was a board that said: "It hits different when you bet on yourself and it pays off."

Simmons has over 7.4 million followers (on Instagram).

Simmons was the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball playing for LSU.

After missing his rookie season, he played each of his first four years with the Philadelphia 76ers.

In that span, Simmons made three All-Star Games and helped the 76ers reach the NBA playoffs in all four years.

Jan 25, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) dunks the ball in front of Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell (5) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Over two and half seasons with Brooklyn, Simmons has only appeared in 57 regular season games.

He's been unable to return anywhere near All-Star status.

That said, Simmons is only 28, so it's possible that he could have a resurgence before the end of his career.

As for the Nets, they finished the 2024 season with a 32-50 record, which had them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season.

