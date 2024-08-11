Brooklyn Nets Star Dennis Schroder Sends Out Heartfelt IG Post
Dennis Schroder spent this summer playing for Germany at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
They got to off to an excellent start to the tournament but lost their final two games (including the Bronze medal game against Serbia by a score of 93-83).
Schroder finished the loss with 13 points, four rebounds and six assists while shooting 4/11 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
After the tournament, the 30-year-old made a post to Instagram with a heartfelt caption.
There were over 140,000 likes on his post in seven hours.
Schroder captioned his post: "NOT WHAT WE WANTED !!!
But i always take the positiv things out the situation & i can not lie.. these last 3-4 weeks been insane for me & my family!1st of to be able to compete in the biggest tournament in the world the Olympics!!
Then finding out that imma be the Flag Bearer for my country 🇩🇪🇩🇪🇩🇪Then sharing this whole situation with my family was incredible. unbelievable experience!!!
GERMANY THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING ..SO MANY FANS IN THE ARENAS & CHEERING US ON. BIG TIME !!!🇩🇪🔥🇩🇪🔥YOU COULDNT HAVE DONE MORE 4 US.HISTORY 4EVER"
Schroder is coming off his 11th season in the NBA where he played for the Toronto Raptors (and Brooklyn Nets).
He finished the year with productive averages of 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 80 games.