Brooklyn Nets Still Owe Ben Simmons A Lot Of Money
At one point, Ben Simmons was among the best young players in the NBA.
He made three straight NBA All-Star Games before the age of 25.
However, injuries have slowed down his career, and he is coming off a season where he averaged 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field in just nine games for the Brooklyn Nets.
Simmons signed a huge $170 million contract in the summer of 2019.
Since he still has one more year on his deal, the Nets will be on the hook to pay him $40.3 million for the 2024-25 NBA season.
For reference, Simmons will be the 23rd highest-paid player in the league.
He will make more money than Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, Ja Morant, Zion Williamson and other stars.
Simmons has only appeared in 57 games over the last three seasons, so his availability will be something to watch going into next season.
While he may never be the borderline superstar he looked like he could become, Simmons has still been a productive role player when he's been on the floor.
The former LSU star has career averages of 14.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field in 332 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 34 NBA playoff games.
As for the Nets, they are coming off a year where they were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.