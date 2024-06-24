Brooklyn Nets Still Owe Player Nearly $70 Million
Cameron Johnson is coming off another productive year for the Brooklyn Nets.
The former UNC star finished the regular season with averages of 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
Johnson made $25.7 million this past season, and he still has three more years left on his contract.
Therefore, the Nets will still owe him $69 million over the next three seasons.
Johnson is an elite three-point shooter, which means he could end up being a bargain in the current landscape of NBA contracts.
At 28, he is entering the prime years of his career, so the next few years will determine if it's a good deal.
If the Nets ever go after a big superstar in a trade, Johnson would also be a valuable asset.
Johnson was initially the 11th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and has played five seasons in the league for the Phoenix Suns (and Nets).
His career averages are 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range in 283 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 38 NBA playoff games (seven starts) and helped the Suns reach the 2021 Finals.
As for the Nets, they are coming off a tough year where they were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2018.