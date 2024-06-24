Fastbreak

Brooklyn Nets Still Owe Player Nearly $70 Million

The Brooklyn Nets still owe one of their best players nearly $70 million.

Ben Stinar

Mar 19, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson (2) dunks in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 19, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson (2) dunks in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Johnson is coming off another productive year for the Brooklyn Nets.

The former UNC star finished the regular season with averages of 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.

Mar 19, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson (2) warms up prior to the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 19, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson (2) warms up prior to the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson made $25.7 million this past season, and he still has three more years left on his contract.

Therefore, the Nets will still owe him $69 million over the next three seasons.

Mar 31, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson (2) shoots during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 31, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson (2) shoots during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson is an elite three-point shooter, which means he could end up being a bargain in the current landscape of NBA contracts.

At 28, he is entering the prime years of his career, so the next few years will determine if it's a good deal.

If the Nets ever go after a big superstar in a trade, Johnson would also be a valuable asset.

Johnson was initially the 11th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and has played five seasons in the league for the Phoenix Suns (and Nets).

His career averages are 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range in 283 regular season games.

He has also appeared in 38 NBA playoff games (seven starts) and helped the Suns reach the 2021 Finals.

Jul 14, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) during game four of the 2021 NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 14, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) during game four of the 2021 NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Nets, they are coming off a tough year where they were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.

They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2018.

