Bryce James Reveals His Top 5 NBA Players Ever

Bryce James (son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron) revealed his top five NBA players ever.

Ben Stinar

Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates with his son Bryce Maximus after breaking the all-time scoring record in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Bryce James is entering his senior year of high school and is a notable basketball prospect.

He is the younger brother of Bronny James and son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Recently, the 17-year-old revealed his top five players in NBA history (via UNINTERRUPTED, h/t ClutchPoints).

Via ClutchPoints: "Bryce James’ top 5 players in NBA history: 👑 LeBron James 🐍 Kobe Bryant 🐐 Michael Jordan 💥 Russell Westbrook 🪣 Carmelo Anthony Thoughts? 🤔"

Basketball fans reacted to his top-five in the comments.

Via @JCCox1: "Russ over steph is crazy 😂"

Via @kingxinvictus: "Ain't no way bro just put Russell over the guy that just shocked the world and shot the lights out. Ain't no way."

Via @KnicksDNA: "Russel Westbrook is crazy"

Via @GSOAT30: "A see why their dad has to pull strings to get em in the league"

Via @TAizenberg: "LeBron cannot let this list slide"

Via @Araabmooney: "He's a kid. We can forgive him."

Via @Beastbr00k0: "Bryce James Top 5 players of All-Time:

LeBron James Michael Jordan Kobe Bryant Russell Westbrook Carmelo Anthony

Bryce knows ball 💯"

Via @RonBakerMuse: "i'm liking this bryce guy"

Via @Brewin07: "Russ been Bronny’s and Bryce’s fave since they were kids but Bron stans don’t wanna believe that lol"

Via @Swishh111: "Almost perfect I woulda put Anthony Edward’s instead of MJ"

Via @PrizePicks: "Bryce DOESN’T know ball 🔥🔥🔥"

Via @hkimthedream: "That boy named all his dads friends 😂"

Via @SBM_Trez: "at this point they just doing it for attention fym "Carmelo Anthony" is in your top 5 all time"

