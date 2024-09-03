Bryce James Reveals His Top 5 NBA Players Ever
Bryce James is entering his senior year of high school and is a notable basketball prospect.
He is the younger brother of Bronny James and son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
Recently, the 17-year-old revealed his top five players in NBA history (via UNINTERRUPTED, h/t ClutchPoints).
Via ClutchPoints: "Bryce James’ top 5 players in NBA history: 👑 LeBron James 🐍 Kobe Bryant 🐐 Michael Jordan 💥 Russell Westbrook 🪣 Carmelo Anthony Thoughts? 🤔"
Basketball fans reacted to his top-five in the comments.
Via @JCCox1: "Russ over steph is crazy 😂"
Via @kingxinvictus: "Ain't no way bro just put Russell over the guy that just shocked the world and shot the lights out. Ain't no way."
Via @KnicksDNA: "Russel Westbrook is crazy"
Via @GSOAT30: "A see why their dad has to pull strings to get em in the league"
Via @TAizenberg: "LeBron cannot let this list slide"
Via @Araabmooney: "He's a kid. We can forgive him."
Via @Beastbr00k0: "Bryce James Top 5 players of All-Time:
LeBron James Michael Jordan Kobe Bryant Russell Westbrook Carmelo Anthony
Bryce knows ball 💯"
Via @RonBakerMuse: "i'm liking this bryce guy"
Via @Brewin07: "Russ been Bronny’s and Bryce’s fave since they were kids but Bron stans don’t wanna believe that lol"
Via @Swishh111: "Almost perfect I woulda put Anthony Edward’s instead of MJ"
Via @PrizePicks: "Bryce DOESN’T know ball 🔥🔥🔥"
Via @hkimthedream: "That boy named all his dads friends 😂"
Via @SBM_Trez: "at this point they just doing it for attention fym "Carmelo Anthony" is in your top 5 all time"