Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Honest Luka Doncic Statement After Lakers Trade
On Sunday, the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Memphis Grizzlies (at home) by a score of 132-119.
Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the loss with 30 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block while shooting 14/21 from the field in 37 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the two-time MVP was asked about the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Antetokounmpo: "I've played against Luka a lot of times... This is the world we're living in. It's a business... Nobodies safe. If a five-time All-NBA First Team, a 25-year-old, a guy that just made it to the Finals seven months ago, a guy that lead the league in scoring, a guy that finished I think second or third in MVP voting... A guy that had a 60-point triple-double... I could keep going and keep going... I'm not here to talk about Luka and how good he is. I think everybody in the world knows that he's one of the best players in the league... Sometimes teams gotta make the best moves that is good for their organization."
Antetokounmpo and Doncic are two of the best ten players in the NBA.
They have faced off nine times over their careers.
In those matchups, Antetokounmpo has a commanding 7-2 advantage.
As for the Bucks, they dropped to 26-21 in 47 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
On March 13, the Bucks will host Doncic and the Lakers in Wisconsin.