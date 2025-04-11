Fastbreak

Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Honest Statement Before NBA Playoffs

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media after Thursday's game.

Ben Stinar

December 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) addresses the media in a press conference during practice prior to the Emirates NBA Cup semi-finals at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
December 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) addresses the media in a press conference during practice prior to the Emirates NBA Cup semi-finals at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

On Thursday night, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 136-111.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the win with 28 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 11/17 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 26 minutes.

Via Hoop Central: "Giannis over the last 9 games:

32 PTS - 17 REB - 3 AST
31 PTS - 10 REB - 5 AST
30 PTS - 9 REB - 7 AST
31 PTS - 9 REB - 5 AST
37 PTS - 5 REB - 11 AST
35 PTS - 17 REB - 20 AST
36 PTS - 15 REB - 10 AST
23 PTS - 13 REB - 10 AST
28 PTS - 11 REB - 5 AST"

NBA
Apr 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket against New Orleans Pelicans center Kylor Kelley (35) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

After the game, the two-time MVP made an honest statement about the upcoming 2025 NBA playoffs.

Reporter: "For the young guys on the team, is this good exposure for them for what the playoffs are going to be like?"

Antetokounmpo: "No... It's totally different in the playoffs. The intensity is higher, the attention to detail is different. The physicality is different... It's not the same... Team cannot just flip the switch just because it's playoffs... I think you gotta build habits throughout the regular season... If you've never been in the playoffs, there's nothing that I can tell you to make you understand."

The Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-34 record in 80 games.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.