Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Honest Statement Before NBA Playoffs
On Thursday night, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 136-111.
Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the win with 28 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 11/17 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 26 minutes.
Via Hoop Central: "Giannis over the last 9 games:
32 PTS - 17 REB - 3 AST
31 PTS - 10 REB - 5 AST
30 PTS - 9 REB - 7 AST
31 PTS - 9 REB - 5 AST
37 PTS - 5 REB - 11 AST
35 PTS - 17 REB - 20 AST
36 PTS - 15 REB - 10 AST
23 PTS - 13 REB - 10 AST
28 PTS - 11 REB - 5 AST"
After the game, the two-time MVP made an honest statement about the upcoming 2025 NBA playoffs.
Reporter: "For the young guys on the team, is this good exposure for them for what the playoffs are going to be like?"
Antetokounmpo: "No... It's totally different in the playoffs. The intensity is higher, the attention to detail is different. The physicality is different... It's not the same... Team cannot just flip the switch just because it's playoffs... I think you gotta build habits throughout the regular season... If you've never been in the playoffs, there's nothing that I can tell you to make you understand."
The Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-34 record in 80 games.