Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts To Khris Middleton's Viral Instagram Post
Last week, the Milwaukee Bucks traded Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards.
The move ended a run that lasted nearly 12 years with the franchise.
Following the deal, Middleton made a post to Instagram that had over 50,000 likes in 11 hours.
Middleton as part of his statement: "To the incredible Bucks fans: Your passion and support through every up and down has been nothing short of amazing. From the early days at the Bradly Center, to the energy at Fiserv Forum and the packed Deer District during out championship run- the way this entire city rallies behind its team is something special that I'll always cherish."
One person who left a comment on his post was Giannis Antetokounmpo.
His comment had over 2,000 likes in ten hours.
Antetokounmpo wrote: "💯🔥🐐"
Antetokounmpo had spent his entire career playing with Middleton.
They helped the Bucks win the 2021 NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks on February 7: "All-Star. Champion. Franchise legend.
You left your mark on this organization and the city of Milwaukee with countless midrange buckets, clutch moments, and unforgettable memories. You helped lead one of the best eras of Bucks basketball.
Thank you for everything, Khris."
Middleton is currently averaging 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while shooting 51.2% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range in 23 games.
The Bucks enter the All-Star break with a 29-24 record in 53 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.