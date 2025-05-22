Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts To Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News
Giannis Antetokounmpo had another sensational season for the Milwaukee Bucks.
While he was one of the finalists to win the 2025 NBA MVP Award, the race was between Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC Thunder).
Before the news became official, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Gilgeous-Alexander had won the award.
Charania wrote: "Breaking: Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has won the NBA MVP award, sources tell ESPN."
One person to react to the post was Antetokounmpo.
His response had over 63,000 likes and 3.8 million impressions in two hours.
He wrote: "What??!!!! Did shams got hacked no way this is true??!!"
Antetokounmpo finished the year with averages of 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 60.1% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range in 67 games.
Via The NBA: "A historic achievement for the Greek Freak
Giannis averaged 30+ PPG, 10+ RPG and 5+ APG for the third time in his career, passing Wilt and Oscar for the most such seasons in NBA history "
Many fans commented on Antetokounmpo's viral reaction.
@TheHateCentral: "Don’t say hacked, Shai might think you’re talking about a foul and go to the FT line"
@ChurchAdullam: "come to GSW and you will get MVP"
@BiasedSC30fan: "Don’t worry Giannis you’ll win another MVP as a Warrior💯"
@big_business_: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the best player in the world right now in this moment he earned it, come to LA though we need you on the Lakers"