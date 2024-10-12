Buddy Hield's Absurd 3-Point Shot Has NBA Fans Going Crazy
On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Sacramento Kings in San Francisco for their third preseason game.
They have gone 2-0 through the first two games, and Buddy Hield has been one of the stars of the preseason.
He continued his strong start with the Warriors during Friday's matchup against the Kings.
The former Oklahoma star made an incredible shot that went viral on social media.
Via The NBA: "WHAT BUDDY HIELD 😱😱😱
Running one-legged three-pointer... BANG!"
Many NBA fans reacted to the highlight.
@babyfacedubs: "BUDDY HIELD CURCUS SHOT 3 OMFGG THAT WAS INSANE 😭😭🔥"
@CP3_777: "BUDDY HIELD BANG!!!
That’s gotta be one of the most casual running one-legged three-pointers we’ve ever seen! 😅
For all the talk about Steph’s gravity…or Buddy’s gravity, it’s amusing that the actual laws of gravity don’t apply to them! Shooters shoot!"
@TheSkolWarrior: "Buddy Hield tripping, there was 11 seconds on the shot clock 🤣🔥🔥🔥‼️"
@baby_face_goat: "Buddy hield OMG"
@Sudharsan_ak: "They really let us get the next best shooter😭😭😭😭"
@twanjr16: "splash buddy gonna save the warriors"
@Timeoxt: "I’ve seen enough sixth man of the year"
Hield is going into his first season with the Warriors.
He finished last year with averages of 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 84 games for the 76ers and Pacers.
The Warriors will play their first game of the regular season on October 23 when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers.