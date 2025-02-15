Buddy Hield Has Dull Reaction To Sacramento Kings Blockbuster De'Aaron Fox Trade
Buddy Hield is currently in the middle of his first year playing for the Golden State Warriors.
The former Oklahoma star is averaging 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 55 games.
Hield spent part of six years playing for the Sacramento Kings.
In that span, he was teammates with De'Aaron Fox (who was recently traded to the San Antonio Spurs).
Via Kings.com on February 3: "The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has acquired Zach LaVine, Sidy Cissoko, three first-round draft picks, (one protected and two unprotected) and three second-round round draft picks. As part of a three-team deal with San Antonio and Chicago, the Spurs received De’Aaron Fox and Jordan McLaughlin from the Kings and Chicago acquired Kevin Huerter from Sacramento."
On Saturday, Hield was asked about the trade.
However, he gave a very short answer (h/t Tristi Rodriguez of NBC Sports Bay Area & CA).
Via Rodriguez: "I asked Buddy Hield his thoughts on the Kings’ De’Aaron Fox trade. His response:
“Good trade.”"
Fox is one of the best point guards in the NBA (at 27).
He is now teammates with 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama.
As for Hield, he had the best year of his career with the Kings (2019).
The 32-year-old averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field and 42.7% from the three-point range in 82 games.