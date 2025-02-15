Fastbreak

Buddy Hield Has Dull Reaction To Sacramento Kings Blockbuster De'Aaron Fox Trade

Buddy Hield was asked about his former Sacramento Kings teammate getting traded to the Spurs.

Ben Stinar

Jan 12, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) and guard De'Aaron Fox (5) communicate during a timeout during the fourth quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiel Maddox-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) and guard De'Aaron Fox (5) communicate during a timeout during the fourth quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiel Maddox-Imagn Images / Kiel Maddox-Imagn Images

Buddy Hield is currently in the middle of his first year playing for the Golden State Warriors.

The former Oklahoma star is averaging 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 55 games.

Buddy Hield
Jan 31, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) reacts after making a three point basket next to Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Hield spent part of six years playing for the Sacramento Kings.

In that span, he was teammates with De'Aaron Fox (who was recently traded to the San Antonio Spurs).

Via Kings.com on February 3: "The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has acquired Zach LaVine, Sidy Cissoko, three first-round draft picks, (one protected and two unprotected) and three second-round round draft picks. As part of a three-team deal with San Antonio and Chicago, the Spurs received De’Aaron Fox and Jordan McLaughlin from the Kings and Chicago acquired Kevin Huerter from Sacramento."

NBA
Oct 26, 2018; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) celebrates with guard De'Aaron Fox (5) after a three point basket against the Washington Wizards during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

On Saturday, Hield was asked about the trade.

However, he gave a very short answer (h/t Tristi Rodriguez of NBC Sports Bay Area & CA).

Via Rodriguez: "I asked Buddy Hield his thoughts on the Kings’ De’Aaron Fox trade. His response:

“Good trade.”"

Fox is one of the best point guards in the NBA (at 27).

He is now teammates with 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama.

NBA
Feb 10, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard De'Aaron Fox (4) react during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

As for Hield, he had the best year of his career with the Kings (2019).

The 32-year-old averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field and 42.7% from the three-point range in 82 games.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.