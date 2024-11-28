Buddy Hield Made NBA History In Thunder-Warriors Game
On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are playing the OKC Thunder (at home).
Buddy Hield had 11 points and one steal while shooting 3/5 from the three-point range in his first 11 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via The NBA: "Buddy for 3 🎯🎯
He passes Dirk Nowitzki for 18th on the NBA's all-time 3PM list 🔥
Thunder/Warriors live on ESPN!"
Following Nowitzki, the next player for Hield to pass on the all-time list will be Jason Kidd (1,988).
Hield spent last year with the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers.
The former Oklahoma star has been an excellent addition to the Warriors.
He came into Wednesday's showdown with averages of 15.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 17 games.
The Warriors are also one of the best teams in the NBA.
They are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 12-5 record in 17 games.
Following their showdown with the Thunder, the Warriors will play their next game on Saturday when they host the Phoenix Suns.
At home, they have gone 5-2 in seven games at the Chase Center.
Hield was the sixth pick in the 2016 NBA Draft after in incredible run with the Sooners (they made the Final Four in 2016).
In addition to the Pacers, Warriors and 76ers, he has also spent time with the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans over nine seasons in the NBA.