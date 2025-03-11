Fastbreak

Buddy Hield Made NBA History In Trail Blazers-Warriors Game

Buddy Hield made NBA history during Monday's game.

Ben Stinar

Oct 9, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) reacts after being fouled during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
Oct 9, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) reacts after being fouled during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Portland Trail Blazers (at home).

Buddy Hield had 11 points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 4/5 from the field in his first 14 minutes of playing time.

The former Oklahoma star also made NBA history.

Via The Golden State Warriors: "Keep on gettin' buckets.

Buddy Hield has passed Eric Gordon for 16th on the NBA's all-time made threes list ☔️"

Many fans commented on the news.

@tr3hollywood_: "This the buddy we need but he just not consistent"

@nick.mar06: "He would be top 10 if he was consistent"

@mikailayyildiz_: "We winning it all if buddy hits his fking 3s"

@edisonc.16: "Dear Buddy Hield, no hates broo all us fans ask for is your three point consistency🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼"

NBA
Mar 3, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Hield is in his first season playing for Golden State.

He is currently averaging 11.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 41.1% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 64 games.

The Warriors came into play as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 36-28 record in 64 games (they have won four straight).

Buddy Hield
Feb 15, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) competes in the three-point contest during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Hield was the sixth pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

In addition to the Warriors, he has also spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers.

His career averages are 15.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 696 games.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.