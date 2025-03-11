Buddy Hield Made NBA History In Trail Blazers-Warriors Game
On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Portland Trail Blazers (at home).
Buddy Hield had 11 points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 4/5 from the field in his first 14 minutes of playing time.
The former Oklahoma star also made NBA history.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Keep on gettin' buckets.
Buddy Hield has passed Eric Gordon for 16th on the NBA's all-time made threes list ☔️"
Many fans commented on the news.
@tr3hollywood_: "This the buddy we need but he just not consistent"
@nick.mar06: "He would be top 10 if he was consistent"
@mikailayyildiz_: "We winning it all if buddy hits his fking 3s"
@edisonc.16: "Dear Buddy Hield, no hates broo all us fans ask for is your three point consistency🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼"
Hield is in his first season playing for Golden State.
He is currently averaging 11.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 41.1% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 64 games.
The Warriors came into play as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 36-28 record in 64 games (they have won four straight).
Hield was the sixth pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.
In addition to the Warriors, he has also spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers.
His career averages are 15.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 696 games.