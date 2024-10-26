Buddy Hield Made NBA History In Warriors-Jazz Game
On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
Buddy Hield had eight points, one rebound and two assists while shooting 3/3 from the field in his first eight minutes.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Buddy Hield up to 30 points in his first 21 minutes in a Warriors uniform: 8/12 FG in opener, 3/3 in first quarter tonight. Bench entered and flipped game quick, from 15-6 down to 32-24 up. Steve Kerr played all 12 rotation players in first quarter."
Hield also made NBA history by moving up on the all-time three-pointers list.
He moved ahead of two-time NBA Champion J.R. Smith (1,930), and the next player for him to pass will be JJ Redick (1,950).
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Moving up the ranks.
Buddy is now 21st all-time in threes."
Hield is in his first season as a member of Golden State.
He finished last year with averages of 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 84 games for the Pacers and 76ers.
The Warriors are 1-0 after beating the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 140-104 on Wednesday evening in Oregon.
Following Utah, they will host the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
Hield is in his ninth NBA season.
He has also spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers.