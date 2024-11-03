Buddy Hield Made NBA History In Warriors-Rockets Game
On Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Houston Rockets in Texas.
The Warriors got off to an excellent start, as they led by a score of 71-43 at halftime.
Buddy Hield had 14 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 5/5 from the field in his first ten minutes.
Via The Warriors: "three straight possessions
three straight treys
from Buddy Hield 🎯🎯🎯"
The former Oklahoma star also made NBA history.
He moved ahead of JJ Redick (1,950) for 20th on the all-time three-pointers made list.
Via The Warriors: "Buddy BUCKETS.
Buddy has climbed to 20th on the NBA's all-time threes list 🎯"
Hield has been excellent over his first five games with Golden State.
He came into the evening with averages of 21.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 49.4% from the field and 50.0% from the three-point range.
The Warriors came into the evening with a 4-1 record in their first five games.
They most recently beat the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 104-89.
Following Houston, the Warriors will play their next game on Monday when they visit the Washington Wizards.
Hield was the sixth pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Pelicans.
In addition to the Warriors and Pelicans, he has also spent time with the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers over nine seasons.
His career averages are 15.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 40.1% from the three-point range.