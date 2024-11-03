Fastbreak

Buddy Hield Made NBA History In Warriors-Rockets Game

Buddy Hield made NBA history during Saturday's game.

Ben Stinar

Oct 15, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) reacts to a play against the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter during a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Oct 15, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) reacts to a play against the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter during a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

On Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Houston Rockets in Texas.

The Warriors got off to an excellent start, as they led by a score of 71-43 at halftime.

Buddy Hield had 14 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 5/5 from the field in his first ten minutes.

Via The Warriors: "three straight possessions

three straight treys

from Buddy Hield 🎯🎯🎯"

The former Oklahoma star also made NBA history.

He moved ahead of JJ Redick (1,950) for 20th on the all-time three-pointers made list.

Via The Warriors: "Buddy BUCKETS.

Buddy has climbed to 20th on the NBA's all-time threes list 🎯"

Hield has been excellent over his first five games with Golden State.

He came into the evening with averages of 21.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 49.4% from the field and 50.0% from the three-point range.

The Warriors came into the evening with a 4-1 record in their first five games.

They most recently beat the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 104-89.

Following Houston, the Warriors will play their next game on Monday when they visit the Washington Wizards.

Buddy Hield
Oct 30, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) dribbles against New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Hield was the sixth pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Pelicans.

In addition to the Warriors and Pelicans, he has also spent time with the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers over nine seasons.

His career averages are 15.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 40.1% from the three-point range.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.