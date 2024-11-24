Buddy Hield Made NBA History In Warriors-Spurs Game
On Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors are playing the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.
Buddy Hield had eight points while shooting 3/3 from the field in his first six minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Buckets from beyond the arc.
Buddy Hield has passed Joe Johnson for 19th on the NBA's all-time threes-made list ☔️"
Following Johnson (1,978), the next player for Hield to pass will be Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki (1,982).
Hield is in his first year playing for the Warriors after signing with the team over the offseason.
He has been an incredible addition to the team.
The former Oklahoma star came into play with averages of 16.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 44.2% from the three-point range in 15 games.
There is no question that Hield will have an excellent chance to win the 2025 NBA 6th Man of The Year Award.
In addition to Golden State, Hield has also spent time with the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers over nine seasons.
His career averages are 15.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 647 games.
The Warriors have been the best team in the Western Conference with a 12-3 record in 15 games.
They will play their next game on Monday when they host the Brooklyn Nets.