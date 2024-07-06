Buddy Hield Makes Bold Statement After Golden State Warriors Trade
Buddy Hield has had an extremely productive career over eight seasons in the NBA.
Recently, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the former Oklahoma star is signing with the Golden State Warriors (via sign-and-trade).
Hield recently met with the media and was asked about joining Golden State (h/t BasketNews).
Hield: "I want to go there and win and try to get them back on the top. All I can do is help to get back on top. It's fun, man. They make the game so easy over there."
Hield will likely be an excellent addition to the way the Warriors play.
He has been among the best three-point shooters in the league since he was drafted with the sixth pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.
Hield is coming off a year where he played for the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers.
He finished the season with averages of 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 84 games.
However, Hield fell out of the rotation during the 2024 NBA playoffs.
In addition to the 76ers and Pacers, Hield has also spent time with the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans.
His career averages are 15.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in 632 regular season games.
He has also appeared in four NBA playoff games (with the 76ers).