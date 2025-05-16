Buddy Hield Makes Feelings Clear About Golden State Warriors Future
Buddy Hield is coming off his first season playing for the Golden State Warriors.
The former Oklahoma star had averages of 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 82 games.
On Wednesday night, the Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 121-110 in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
They have now been eliminated from the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Hield finished the loss with eight points, four rebounds, one assist and two steals while shooting 2/9 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
Via @StatMamba: "Most 3PM this postseason:
38 — Derrick White (10 GP)
35 — Anthony Edwards (10 GP)
33 — Buddy Hield (12 GP)
32 — Steph Curry (8 GP)"
On Thursday, the 32-year-old made it clear that he would like to remain in Golden State for the rest of his career.
Hield (h/t Anthony Slater of The Athletic): "I want to be around here forever... I love being here... I understand this business; I understand anything can happen, but I want to be here."
Hield still has at least two more years on his contract before a player option for the 2027-28 season.
In addition to the Warriors, he has also spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers over nine NBA seasons.
Via The Lead: "Highest TS% among players with at least 120 FGA in the 2025 Playoffs:
65.5 - Derrick White
63.6 - Steph Curry
63.0 - Kawhi Leonard
62.0 - Julius Randle
61.4 - Pascal Siakam
60.6 - Aaron Gordon
59.1 - Tyrese Haliburton
58.9 - KAT
57.2 - Buddy Hield"