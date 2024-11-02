Buddy Hield Makes Instagram Post After Pelicans-Warriors Game
Buddy Hield has been excellent to start his Golden State Warriors career.
The former Oklahoma star most recently helped lead the Warriors to a 104-89 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans to improve their record to 4-1 in five games.
Hield finished with 21 points, two rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 8/19 from the field and 4/12 from the three-point range in 29 minutes.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "24 threes from Buddy through five games.
Here's every single one of them 🎯"
On Friday, Hield made a post to Instagram.
He captioned his post: "Keep on Stacking Days!!!"
Fans have reacted to his post.
@harkamal1211_: "Buddy is our new klay🙌🔥"
@yeahrell: "Sixth man of the year, I’m booking it today 🚨"
@cameronnnbliss: "Keep balling Buddy we love you in the bay 🔥"
Hield is averaging 21.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 49.4% from the field and 50.0% from the three-point range in five games.
With Steph Curry currently out of the lineup, Hield has stepped up for the Warriors in a significant way.
In addition, he has shown that he has the ability to replace four-time NBA Champion Klay Thompson's production.
Following the Pelicans, the Warriors will now play their next game on Saturday evening when they visit the Houston Rockets in Texas.
Hield is in his ninth NBA season.
He has also spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers.