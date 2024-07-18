Buddy Hield's Honest Quote About Getting To Play With Steph Curry
Buddy Hield is coming off a season where he played for the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers.
He finished the year with averages of 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 84 games.
This summer, he signed with the Golden State Warriors (via sign-and-trade).
Via Warriors PR on July 6: "The Warriors have acquired forward Kyle Anderson from the Minnesota Timberwolves and guard Buddy Hield from the Philadelphia 76ers in sign-and-trade deals as part of a six-team trade that sends four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks via a sign-and-trade:"
Recently, Hield met with the media and was asked about getting the chance to play with two-time MVP Steph Curry (h/t Warriors on NBCS).
Reporter: "You're one of the top shooters in the league and now you're on the same team with Steph. Do you remember a time where you had someone else on the roster where you were like, 'Maybe I'm not the best shooter on this team?'"
Hield: "Steph, he's the one. I've been watching all my life. I'm a sponge. Ready to learn, ready to watch him, see how he go about his shooting mechanics, the way he goes about how he works on his routine. I think it's gonna be an interesting year for me. Just to learn from him and see how he goes about himself, his professionalism. I think it's fun, I'm excited."
In addition to the Pacers and 76ers, Hield has also spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings.