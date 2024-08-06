Josh Giddey Sends Bold IG Message After Australia-Serbia Game
On Tuesday, Australia faced off against Serbia at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Despite having control for most of the game, Australia lost by a score of 95-90.
Serbia will now face off against America, while Australia has been eliminated from the tournament.
Via Bleacher Report: "SERBIA COMPLETES 24-PT COMEBACK TO GET W OVER AUSTRALIA 🤯"
Josh Giddey, who was playing in his first Olympics, had a fantastic game.
He finished the loss with 25 points, five rebounds and four assists while shooting 11/20 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
The 21-year-old also sent out a post to his Instagram story after the game.
Giddey wrote: "we will be back"
Giddey had a strong showing at the Olympics.
During his first game, he made history.
Via FIBA on July 27: "Welcome to the Olympics, Josh!
🇦🇺 Josh Giddey became the first player to combine 15+ PTS, 7+ REB and 7+ AST in his very first game at the Olympics since Drazen Petrovic in 1984 against Germany."
Giddey is a promising young player in the NBA.
He was the sixth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and spent the first three seasons of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Last year, Giddey averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 80 games.
Over the offseason, he was traded to the Chicago Bulls (in a deal for Alex Caruso).