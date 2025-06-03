Bulls Legend Derrick Rose Reveals His Greatest NBA Player Of All Time
Derrick Rose was once among the most exicting players in the NBA when he was with the Chicago Bulls.
The 2011 MVP recently answered questions at 2025 adidas Eurocamp (h/t Cyro Asseo de Choch of HoopsHype).
Rose spoke about who his GOAT is.
Rose: "Isiah Thomas because he's' from Chicago. The only guy that beat Magic, Mike and Bird all in their prime at 6-3. Chicago way of doing s**t... I used to say MJ... I said it because I was intrigued on history and how he won, but I'm not a two guard."
Thomas is seen by many as one of the best 25 players of all time (and among the top five point guards).
He spent all 13 seasons of his career with the Detroit Pistons.
In that span, they won two NBA Championships (and Thomas made 12 All-Star Games).
Via StatMuse: "Isiah Thomas:
— 19.2 PPG
— 9.3 APG
— 1.9 SPG
— 12x All-Star
— 5x All-NBA
— 2x Champ
— FMVP"
Rose's opinion is noteworthy, as he is among the most popular NBA players of all time.
While injuries derailed the prime of his career, he was so dominant with the Bulls that he was the youngest player to ever win the MVP Award.
In addition to Chicago, Rose also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves over 15 NBA seasons.
He made three NBA All-Star Games.