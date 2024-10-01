Chicago Bulls Star Lonzo Ball Makes Bold Statement About NBA Future
Lonzo Ball came into the NBA with a lot of hype after his one season at UCLA.
The 26-year-old has been a very good point guard when he's been able to be on the floor.
That said, Ball hasn't played in an NBA game since the middle of the 2021-22 season due to injuries.
On Monday, he met with reporters at Chicago Bulls media day and spoke about his future.
Reporter: "Billy Donovan said something on the radio last week... He talked about your love for the game. It's not just about this season it's barring a setback playing beyond this contract. So, the organization almost owes you the responsibility of making sure you're healthy moving forward.... What is your reaction to that, and overall, what have you thought about the organizational backing and commitment to you?"
Ball: "They've been with me the whole step of the way. I have nothing but love and respect for them. That's why when I put the jersey on, I'm gonna give it my all.. 26 years old, going into year eight. I still feel like I have a lot of basketball left to play, and they do as well. That's why I'm still here."
Ball appeared in 35 games for the Bulls during the 2021-22 season and averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 42.3% from the three-point range.
The Bulls will open up the 2024-25 regular season on October 23 when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans.