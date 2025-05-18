Bulls Star Lonzo Ball Predicts Blockbuster NBA Trade
Lonzo Ball and his brother (LaMelo) are two of the most famous NBA stars.
LaMelo has established himself as one of the best young guards in the league (when healthy).
The 23-year-old is coming off his fifth season playing with the Charlotte Hornets where he averaged 25.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 40.5% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range in 47 games.
Recently, Lonzo (who plays for the Chicago Bulls) made a surprising prediction that his brother could get traded to the LA Clippers.
Lonzo (via WAE Show): "I low-key got Dillon Harper going to the Hornets, and I got MELO going to the Clips."
The Hornets were unable to land the top pick (which would have gotten them Cooper Flagg).
They currently have the fourth pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Harper would be an intriguing option.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony: "At 6-foot-6, Dylan Harper has excellent size for a point guard, with a combination of shot-creation prowess, passing creativity, finishing skill and overall scoring instincts that have drawn comparisons in NBA circles to a young James Harden."
As Lonzo alludes to, the Hornets having Harper (and LaMelo) would not make sense.
Therefore, if they end up with Harper, Lonzo's prediction of LaMelo getting moved would be something to watch for.
As for Lonzo, he returned to the Bulls this past season (after missing nearly three years with an injury).
The former UCLA star has also spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers.