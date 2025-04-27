Cade Cunningham Made NBA History In Knicks-Pistons Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Pistons hosted the New York Knicks (in Michigan) for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
Despite losing by a score of 94-93, Cade Cunningham finished with 25 points, ten rebounds, ten assists and four blocks while shooting 11/23 from the field in 42 minutes.
The All-Star guard also made NBA history.
Via @StatMamba: "Cade Cunningham this postseason:
25.8 PPG
8.8 RPG
9.0 APG
3.0 STL + BLK
Joins Oscar Robertson as the only PGs to start their playoff career with 4 straight 20/10 games."
Cunningham is in the middle of his best season a pro.
The former Oklahoma State star finished the regular season with averages of 26.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 9.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Via Real Sports: "Players in NBA history to start their playoff career with 4 straight 20-PT double-doubles:
Wilt Chamberlain (1960)
Oscar Robertson (1962)
Cade Cunningham (2025)"
As for the Pistons, they now trail the Knicks 3-1 in the series.
Game 5 will be on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Via Law Murray of The Athletic: "1. That is not gonna look good for the officiating crew in Detroit
2. Karl-Anthony Towns clutch time shotmaking decided that game
3. Cade needed to find something, anything down the stretch and he missed at his spots and had the turnovers"