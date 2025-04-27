Fastbreak

Cade Cunningham Made NBA History In Knicks-Pistons Game

Cade Cunningham made NBA history in Game 4.

Ben Stinar

Apr 24, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrates in the first half against the New York Knicks during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Apr 24, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrates in the first half against the New York Knicks during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Pistons hosted the New York Knicks (in Michigan) for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.

Despite losing by a score of 94-93, Cade Cunningham finished with 25 points, ten rebounds, ten assists and four blocks while shooting 11/23 from the field in 42 minutes.

The All-Star guard also made NBA history.

Via @StatMamba: "Cade Cunningham this postseason:

25.8 PPG
8.8 RPG
9.0 APG
3.0 STL + BLK

Joins Oscar Robertson as the only PGs to start their playoff career with 4 straight 20/10 games."

Cunningham is in the middle of his best season a pro.

The former Oklahoma State star finished the regular season with averages of 26.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 9.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.

Via Real Sports: "Players in NBA history to start their playoff career with 4 straight 20-PT double-doubles:

Wilt Chamberlain (1960)
Oscar Robertson (1962)
Cade Cunningham (2025)"

As for the Pistons, they now trail the Knicks 3-1 in the series.

Game 5 will be on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Via Law Murray of The Athletic: "1. That is not gonna look good for the officiating crew in Detroit

2. Karl-Anthony Towns clutch time shotmaking decided that game

3. Cade needed to find something, anything down the stretch and he missed at his spots and had the turnovers"

