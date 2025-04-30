Fastbreak

Cade Cunningham Makes Bold Statement After Pistons-Knicks Game

Cade Cunningham met with the media after the Detroit Pistons won Game 5.

Ben Stinar

Apr 19, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) reacts after scoring against the New York Knicks in Game One of the First Round of the NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) reacts after scoring against the New York Knicks in Game One of the First Round of the NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

On Tuesday night, the Detroit Pistons beat the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden by a score of 106-103.

With the victory, the series is now 3-2 (still in favor of the Knicks).

Cade Cunningham led the way with 24 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 6/17 from the field in 37 minutes of playing time.

Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "Cade Cunningham’s debut playoff stats:

25.4 points
8.8 assists
8.6 rebounds
1.6 steals
1.4 blocks

The Pistons have a very real shot to force a Game 7 with the Knicks."

The two teams will return to Detroit for Game 6 on Thursday night.

New York won Games 3 and 4 in Detroit.

Pistons
Apr 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives past New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) in the fourth quarter during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

After Game 5, Cunningham made a bold statement when he met with the media (h/t SNY).

Cunningham: "We're hungry, man. We gave both games away at the crib. Our fans did a great job coming out... We're all excited to be able to get back home."

Cunningham also said he's confident that the team will return to New York for Game 7 (which would be on Saturday).

Cunningham was the first pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

He has spent all four years of his career with the Pistons.

Via @StatMamba: "Cade Cunningham in the playoffs:

25.4 PPG
8.6 RPG
8.8 APG

The last player to average these numbers in their first 5 playoff games? Oscar Robertson (1963)."

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.