Cade Cunningham Makes Bold Statement After Pistons-Knicks Game
On Tuesday night, the Detroit Pistons beat the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden by a score of 106-103.
With the victory, the series is now 3-2 (still in favor of the Knicks).
Cade Cunningham led the way with 24 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 6/17 from the field in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "Cade Cunningham’s debut playoff stats:
25.4 points
8.8 assists
8.6 rebounds
1.6 steals
1.4 blocks
The Pistons have a very real shot to force a Game 7 with the Knicks."
The two teams will return to Detroit for Game 6 on Thursday night.
New York won Games 3 and 4 in Detroit.
After Game 5, Cunningham made a bold statement when he met with the media (h/t SNY).
Cunningham: "We're hungry, man. We gave both games away at the crib. Our fans did a great job coming out... We're all excited to be able to get back home."
Cunningham also said he's confident that the team will return to New York for Game 7 (which would be on Saturday).
Cunningham was the first pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
He has spent all four years of his career with the Pistons.
Via @StatMamba: "Cade Cunningham in the playoffs:
25.4 PPG
8.6 RPG
8.8 APG
The last player to average these numbers in their first 5 playoff games? Oscar Robertson (1963)."