Cade Cunningham Makes Instagram Post After Pistons-Lakers Game
On Monday night, Cade Cunningham led the Detroit Pistons to a 117-114 victory over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in California.
The former Oklahoma State star finished with 20 points, five rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 9/25 from the field in 35 minutes of playing time.
They are now a perfect 2-0 against Los Angeles this season.
Via The Detroit Pistons: "Deuce is a walking double-double
20 PTS | 10 AST | 5 REB for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week tonight"
After the victory, Cunningham made a post to Instagram that had over 15,000 likes in one hour.
Cunningham captioned his post: "Ion think I popped it enough"
Cunningham is now averaging 23.9 points, 7.0 rebounds and 9.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 26 games.
There is a case to be made for the former first-overall pick to make his first NBA All-Star Game in 2025.
Via Pistons Jack: "Cade Cunningham just went into Phoenix and Los Angeles, and led his young team to a pair of W's against two of the NBA's greatest off all time.
All while averaging 24 points and 12 dimes... he's taken that leap."
The Pistons improved to 13-17 in 30 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are 5-5 over their last ten (and in the middle of a two-game winning streak).
On Thursday, the Pistons visit the Sacramento Kings.