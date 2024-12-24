Fastbreak

Cade Cunningham Makes Instagram Post After Pistons-Lakers Game

Cade Cunningham made a post to Instagram after Monday's game.

Ben Stinar

Dec 23, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie (12) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Dec 23, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie (12) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

On Monday night, Cade Cunningham led the Detroit Pistons to a 117-114 victory over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in California.

The former Oklahoma State star finished with 20 points, five rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 9/25 from the field in 35 minutes of playing time.

They are now a perfect 2-0 against Los Angeles this season.

Via The Detroit Pistons: "Deuce is a walking double-double

20 PTS | 10 AST | 5 REB for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week tonight"

After the victory, Cunningham made a post to Instagram that had over 15,000 likes in one hour.

Cunningham captioned his post: "Ion think I popped it enough"

Cunningham is now averaging 23.9 points, 7.0 rebounds and 9.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 26 games.

There is a case to be made for the former first-overall pick to make his first NBA All-Star Game in 2025.

Via Pistons Jack: "Cade Cunningham just went into Phoenix and Los Angeles, and led his young team to a pair of W's against two of the NBA's greatest off all time.

All while averaging 24 points and 12 dimes... he's taken that leap."

The Pistons improved to 13-17 in 30 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 5-5 over their last ten (and in the middle of a two-game winning streak).

On Thursday, the Pistons visit the Sacramento Kings.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.