Cade Cunningham's Massive Dunk Went Viral In Suns-Pistons Game
On Tuesday evening, the Detroit Pistons hosted the Phoenix Suns at Michigan State for their second preseason game.
They lost by a score of 105-97 to fall to 1-1 in the preseason.
Cade Cunningham finished with three points, two rebounds, eight assists and one block while shooting 1/6 from the field in 18 minutes of playing time.
Despite the tough night, the former Oklahoma State star threw down a massive dunk that went viral on social media.
Many fans reacted to the big highlight.
@game2sick: "we’re gonna have some conversations this season.."
@prince_kisaka: "aye detroit don’t sell me a dream like last year"
@data_klaus: "Cade 🔥🔥 I can't wait for the NBA to resume!"
@CadesAttorney: "MY GOAT"
@jbondwagon: "CADE’S BACK 😈"
Cunningham finished last season with averages of 22.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 62 games.
While he put up All-Star numbers, the Pistons were the worst team in the NBA.
They finished as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-68 record.
The franchise has been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2019 season (five years ago) when Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond were still on the roster.
The Pistons will play three more preseason games against the Suns (again), Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.
They will then open up the 2024-25 regular season on October 23 when they visit Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis.