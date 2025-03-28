Cade Cunningham's Official Injury Status For Cavs-Pistons Game
On Friday night, the Detroit Pistons will host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Michigan.
For the game, they will remain without their best player, as Cade Cunningham has been ruled out.
The 2025 NBA All-Star has missed the previous two games, so this will be his third straight out of action.
Via Omari Sankofa II of Detroit Free Press: "Pistons announce Cade Cunningham suffered his left calf contusion against the Mavs last week and is day-to-day moving forward. He’s still out tonight"
Cunningham is having the best year of his NBA career.
The former Oklahoma State star is averaging 25.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 66 games.
In addition to Cunningham, the Pistons have been one of the best surprises in the NBA during the 2024-25 season.
They are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-32 record in 73 games.
Over their last ten games, the Pistons have gone 6-4 (and they have won two in a row).
Following the Cavs, they will play their next game on Sunday night when they visit Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.
Via The Lead: "Highest team winning% since Christmas:
.841 - Thunder
.762 - Cavs
.721 - Celtics
.659 - Pacers
.651 - Pistons
.643 - Lakers
.630 - Nuggets
.619 - Knicks"
As for the Cavs, they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 59-14 record in 73 games.