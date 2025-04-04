Cade Cunningham's Official Injury Status For Pistons-Raptors Game
On Friday night, the Detorit Pistons will be in Canada to play the Toronto Raptors.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Cade Cunningham is on the injury report.
The 2025 NBA All-Star has missed five games in a row, so this would be his sixth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Cade Cunningham (calf) listed questionable for Friday."
Cunningham is in the middle of his best season as a pro.
The former Oklahoma State star is averaging 25.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 66 games.
The Pistons are having their best season in years.
They enter play as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-34 record in 76 games.
That said, the Pistons have lost two games in a row (and are 5-5 over their last ten).
Following the Raptors, they will play their next game on Saturday night when they return home to host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Pistons have been unable to reach the NBA playoffs since the 2018-19 season (when Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond were still on the roster).
As for the Raptors, they are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-49 record in 77 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and have gone 4-6 over their last ten).
Friday will be the final meeting of the season between the two teams.