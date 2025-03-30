Cade Cunningham's Official Injury Status For Pistons-Timberwolves Game
On Sunday night, the Detroit Pistons will play the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.
For the game, they will likely remain without their best player, as Cade Cunningham is on the injury report.
The 2025 NBA All-Star has missed each of the previous three games, so this would be his fourth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Cade Cunningham (calf) listed doubtful for Sunday."
Cunningham is averaging 25.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 66 games.
Via The NBA (on March 20): CADE THIS SEASON 25.6 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 9.3 APG.
Career highs in MPG, PPG, APG, FG%.
Top 10 in PPG, top 3 in APG.
2nd in usage % (35 mins/game minimum.)
1x #NBAAllStar.
Pistons are 39-31, best record since 2018-19."