Cade Cunningham's Official Injury Status For Pistons-Timberwolves Game

CADE THIS SEASON 💯



🏎️ 25.6 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 9.3 APG.

🏎️ Career highs in MPG, PPG, APG, FG%.

🏎️ Top 10 in PPG, top 3 in APG.

🏎️ 2nd in usage % (35 mins/game minimum.)

🏎️ 1x #NBAAllStar.

🏎️ Pistons are 39-31, best record since 2018-19. https://t.co/ZeWQ7Bg8e9 pic.twitter.com/DXpyGz7fz2