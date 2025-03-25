Cade Cunningham's Official Injury Status For Spurs-Pistons Game
On Tuesday night, the Detroit Pistons will host the San Antonio Spurs in Michigan.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Cade Cunningham is on the injury report.
The former Oklahoma State star missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Cade Cunningham (calf) listed questionable for Tuesday."
Cunningham is in the middle of his best season as a pro.
The 2025 All-Star is averaging 25.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 66 games.
The Pistons have also had a strong season where they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-32 record in 72 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Spurs, the Pistons will play their next game on Friday night when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers.
At home, they are 19-16 in 35 games.
Via Johnny Kane: "The Pistons (40-32) are 2 wins shy of tripling last year’s win total. It’s the greatest turnaround in the league. 10 to go. Spurs in town tonight at 7 PM. #DetroitBasketball"
As for the Spurs, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 31-39 record in 70 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and 5-5 over their last ten).
Following Detroit, the Spurs will visit the Cavaliers on Thursday night.