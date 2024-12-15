Caitlin Clark Makes Bold Statement About NBA Star LeBron James
Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever) spoke about LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers).
LeBron James will go down as one of the best ten players in NBA history.
Some believe that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is the greatest player of all time.
One of those people is Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark.
In a recent interview with TIME, she made a bold statement about the four-time NBA Champion.
Clark (h/t Legion Hoops): "It's been cool to see his support of myself and the W overall. You can tell he really watches and turns it on... I mean, he's the greatest basketball player of all time, so I think that's pretty cool."
