Caitlin Clark Makes Feelings Clear About NBA Star Steph Curry
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry will go down among the most influential players in NBA history.
Recently, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever played the Golden State Valkyries.
After the 88-77 loss, Clark made her feelings clear about Curry (h/t Kenzo Fukuda of ClutchPoints).
Clark: "I grew up watching Steph. To me, he's one of the greatest players of all time. But I was also a kid getting to watch him and I think he's really changed the way basketball's being played... What he's been able to do throughout his career, he's really changed basketball... Everybody that's ever met him knows how good of a person he is too... He's somebody I certainly idolize."
Clark's rise in the WNBA has been a lot like Curry due to their exciting playstyle.
She is currently averaging 19.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in seven games.