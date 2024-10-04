Caitlin Clark Reacts To Chris Paul's Instagram Post
On Thursday, the big news that Caitlin Clark was named as the 2024 WNBA Rookie of The Year was announced.
She had been coming off a sensational season where he she averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 40 games.
Via The WNBA: "From #1 overall pick to ROTY 👑
Caitlin Clark is your 2024 WNBA @Kia Rookie of the Year!
Clark averaged 19.2 PPG , 5.7 RPG, and led the league with 8.4 APG, becoming the first rookie to ever lead in that category 👏"
Following the news, San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul sent out a post to his Instagram with a video (as part of a State Farm ad).
Paul in the video: "Caitlin, congrats for you to do what you did this past season with all the crazy expectations you had coming out of college, you were better than advertised."
Clark responded to the post, and her comment had over 600 likes in ten hours.
Clark wrote: "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"
Clark led the Fever to the WNBA playoffs just one season after they were the worst team in the Eastern Conference.
They lost to the Connecticut Sun in two games.
As for Paul, he is one of the greatest point guards in NBA history.
The 2006 Rookie of The Year is going into his 20th season (and first playing for the San Antonio Spurs).
They will begin the season on October 24 when they visit the Dallas Mavericks.