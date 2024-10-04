Caitlin Clark Reacts To Chris Paul's Instagram Post

From #1 overall pick to ROTY 👑



Caitlin Clark is your 2024 WNBA @Kia Rookie of the Year!



Clark averaged 19.2 PPG , 5.7 RPG, and led the league with 8.4 APG, becoming the first rookie to ever lead in that category 👏#KiaROY | #WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/aNqeGgtXA2