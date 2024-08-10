Caitlin Clark Reacts To Tyler Herro's Instagram Post
Tyler Herro is coming off his fifth season in the NBA playing for the Miami Heat.
The former Kentucky star is among the most notable players in the league and has over 2.2 million followers on Instagram.
Recently, Herro made a post with photos from his offseason.
In his last photo, Herro was wearing a Caitlin Clark jersey at a recent workout.
Clark responded to Herro's post with a comment that had over 400 likes.
Clark wrote: "Last slide 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Clark has become one of the most popular basketball players in the world.
She had a legendary career for the Iowa Hawkeyes and was the first pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever.
For reference, Clark has more followers (2.8 million) on Instagram than Herro.
Clark has gotten off to a good start to her career in the WNBA.
She entered the break with averages of 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 40.5% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 26 games.
That said, the Fever are 11-15 in 26 games.
Meanwhile, Herro is coming off a year where he averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 42 games.
The Heat were the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).