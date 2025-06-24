Caitlin Clark Sends Message To Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton had an incredible 2024-25 season where he led the franchise to the NBA Finals.
However, the two-time All-Star got hurt during the middle of Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
After the 103-91 loss, Haliburton's girlfriend (Jade Jones) made a post to Instagram.
She wrote: "What a year!!! What a bittersweet ending to it all. This team is SO special, beyond words. You have made a historic run for the Pacers that generations will be talking about!!! This season has made such a special imprint on my heart. One of the best things we have ever been a part of!!! Just know how much it meant to all of us.
The smile you have put on people’s faces, the joy & excitement you have brought to this city. You have been nothing short of amazing. You are so selfless, brave, and strong! We have the best support system around us who will pull you through this! I will always be your biggest cheerleader. I will forever be so proud of you!! Our team’s got you. We will be back, we’re not finished yet! Gods plan, Gods timing 💛 My superstar, I love you #0 #Overratethat"
One person who left a comment on her post was Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.
Clark wrote: "I love you both so much to be proud of !!!!"
Clark and Haliburton are the two most notable players in the state of Indiana, so fans will likely enjoy seeing her support.
She is currently in the middle of her second season playing for the Fever.