Fastbreak

Cam Reddish Makes Decision On Los Angeles Lakers Future

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Cam Reddish has decided on his player option.

Ben Stinar

Nov 12, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Cam Reddish (5) is interviewed after the Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Cam Reddish (5) is interviewed after the Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports / Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Reddish is coming off his first season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The former Duke star finished the year with averages of 5.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 38.9% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 48 games (26 starts).

On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Reddish will opt into the final year of his contract, which will pay him $2.5 million for the 2024-25 season.

Via Charania: "Sources: Lakers G/F Cam Reddish has exercised his $2.5 million player option to return next season."

Reddish came into the NBA with a lot of hype, but he has been unable to find a home with a team for more than two and a half seasons.

He was the 10th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers over five years.

Cam Reddish
Jun 24, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks draft pick Cam Reddish holds his jersey standing between general manger Travis Schlenk (left) and head coach Lloyd Pierce during a press conference at Emory Sports Medicine Complex. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Reddish has career averages of 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 39.8% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 221 regular season games.

He has also appeared in four NBA playoff games and was with the Hawks when they reached the 2021 Eastern Conference finals.

The Lakers are coming off a year where they were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.

They lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Published
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.