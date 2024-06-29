Cam Reddish Makes Decision On Los Angeles Lakers Future
Cam Reddish is coming off his first season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The former Duke star finished the year with averages of 5.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 38.9% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 48 games (26 starts).
On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Reddish will opt into the final year of his contract, which will pay him $2.5 million for the 2024-25 season.
Via Charania: "Sources: Lakers G/F Cam Reddish has exercised his $2.5 million player option to return next season."
Reddish came into the NBA with a lot of hype, but he has been unable to find a home with a team for more than two and a half seasons.
He was the 10th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers over five years.
Reddish has career averages of 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 39.8% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 221 regular season games.
He has also appeared in four NBA playoff games and was with the Hawks when they reached the 2021 Eastern Conference finals.
The Lakers are coming off a year where they were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.