UPDATE: Caris LeVert's Official Injury Status For Cavs-Celtics Game 5
UPDATE: Caris LeVert has been ruled out (h/t Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium).
UPDATE: ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported the latest.
Via Bontemps: "Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert later came out to the court while their teammates were shooting. Mitchell is questionable with a calf strain, and LeVert with a bone bruise in his knee."
Via Bontemps: "None of the questionable players — Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert — are on the court as the media is let into Cavs shootaround this morning."
On Wednesday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will play the Boston Celtics (in Massachusetts) for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Cavs could be without one of their best players, as Caris LeVert is listed as questionable on the injury report.
Via Underdog NBA: "Caris LeVert (knee) listed questionable for Wednesday."
LeVert is coming off a strong regular season where he averaged 14.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 68 games.
The Cavs are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the Orlando Magic in the first round (in seven games).
The Cavs trail the Celtics 3-1, so they need a victory to avoid elimination.
If they can stay alive, Game 6 would be on Saturday evening in Ohio.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against either the New York Knicks or the Indiana Pacers.
The Knicks lead the Pacers 3-2 with Game 6 on Friday evening in Indiana.