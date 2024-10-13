Fastbreak

Carlos Boozer Reacts To Deron Williams Instagram Post

Carlos Boozer commented on his former Utah Jazz teammate's Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

November 13, 2010; Charlotte, NC, USA; Utah Jazz guard Deron Williams (8) while playing against the Charlotte Bobcats at Time Warner Cable Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Deron Williams was once among the best point guards in the NBA when he played for the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets.

The former Illinois star most recently played in the league during the 2017 season when he helped the Cleveland Cavaliers make the NBA Finals.

Feb 4, 2011; Denver, CO, USA; Utah Jazz point guard Deron Williams (8) takes the basketball up court after a turnover in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. The Jazz defeated the Nuggets 113-106. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On Saturday, Williams made a post to Instagram that had nearly 1,000 likes in five hours.

Williams captioned his post: "Amazing to chop it up with the 🐐@rogerfederer 🎾

My mom is pissed at me but she will be ok 😂"

One person who left a comment was his former Jazz teammate Carlos Boozer.

Boozer wrote: "LEGENDS"

Carlos Boozer's Comment / October 12

Jazz fans will likely enjoy seeing that they are still friends.

At one point, Boozer and Williams were among the best duos in the Western Conference.

They led the Jazz to the 2007 Western Conference finals and made the NBA playoffs four times in five seasons.

Via The Utah Jazz on February 22: "Under the guidance of Jerry Sloan with key players like Deron Williams, Carlos Boozer, Andrei Kirilenko and Mehmet Okur, the Jazz returned to the Western Conference Finals during the 2006-07 NBA Playoffs followed by ‘08 and ‘09 playoff appearances."

Williams was a three-time NBA All-Star and played 12 seasons for the Nets, Jazz, Cavs and Mavs.

His career averages were 16.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

Meanwhile, Boozer played 13 seasons for the Cavs, Jazz, Lakers and Bulls.

The two-time NBA All-Star had career averages of 16.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest.

